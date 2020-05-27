Congratulations Graduates

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduating classes of 2020, from junior high to high school to college students, experienced unique virtual graduation ceremonies this year. The Johns Hopkins University graduating class is no different and they celebrated at home with close family and friends. Commencement speakers included Alexis Ohanian, internet entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder, singer/songwriter Tori Amos, and there was a special guest appearance by Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and leading expert for the White House Corona Virus Taskforce. We wish to congratulate all our INBT students on their much deserved success and wish them well as they move on to the next adventure in their lives. This includes Minh-Tam Tran, Ariel Slepyan, Dante Navarro, Jaynie Criscione, Hannah Aspinwall, Thomas DiSorbo, Sharada Narayanan, Samuel Schaffter, and Yi Xiao.