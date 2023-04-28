Cell Programming: Highlights of the 2023 Nano-Bio Symposium

From Robert Hooke’s hazy observations to today’s single cell sequences and super-resolution images, cells have been a central focus of biological investigation. On Friday, April 21, the Institute for NanoBioTechnology’s 16th Nano-Bio Symposium on Cell Programming explored breakthroughs in our ability to understand and program cells. This year marks the return of the Institute’s full in-person symposium since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the morning lectures, 10 guest speakers from across the Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, University of Maryland, Cartesian Therapeutics, IQVIA Cell and Gene Therapy Center, and Sana Biotechnology spoke to attendees about the growing diversity of cell fate and cell state in multicellular organisms. Keynote speaker, Steve Harr, president and CEO of Sana Biotechnology, as well as the other speakers in academia and industry, discussed the complexities of creating engineered cells using genetic, transcriptomic, and metabolic tools, as well as how they are using these methods in health care.

“The kind of collaboration going into this important work—between engineers, biologists, clinicians, and translational scientists, between the schools of Medicine, Engineering, Public Health, Arts and Sciences, and the APL—as well as those in other universities and industry–allows us to play to each other’s strengths to design innovative solutions. That’s why I’m confident that new collaborations and research advances will surely result from our time here together today,” said T.E. Schlesinger, the Benjamin T. Rome Dean at the Whiting School of Engineering.

In the afternoon, the Institute hosted a networking reception and poster competition, which featured research by undergraduate students, graduate students, and postdoctoral fellows across the INBT and Johns Hopkins. With the help of volunteer judges, over 45 people competed for five cash prizes, which were sponsored by the INBT and Tom and Lois Fekete. Tom Fekete is the former INBT director of corporate partnerships and retired in 2018 after ten years at the INBT and he has been generously sponsoring the undergraduate award since 2019. He was also in attendance to present the award and serve as a poster judge for the postdoctoral fellow competitors.

The symposium’s theme was also an unveiling of a new research area for the INBT. INBT’s leadership, Hai-Quan Mao, director and professor of materials science and engineering, and Sashank Reddy, associate director and associate professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery, hope to keep use the momentum from the symposium to increase research collaborations and push the frontiers of the cell programming research field.