Carla Dodd Wins Excellence Award
Above photo: Dean Ed Schlesinger, Benjamin T. Rome Dean at Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering, presents the Excellence Award to Carla Dodd.
The Whiting School of Engineering’s annual Staff Recognition Awards provide an opportunity to recognize the hardworking and talented staff who advance WSE’s mission, demonstrate superior leadership, and motivate and inspire those around them. Faculty, students, and staff are encourage to highlight the achievements of their staff colleagues and celebrate their outstanding performance. Eight Institute for NanoBioTechnology staff members were nominated and recognized at the staff awards luncheon on July 13 wih Carla Dodd, INBT grants and contracts manager, winning one of the three Excellence Awards. “It is a great honor for me to receive this special award. I would like to thank all who inspire me on a daily basis to be better than my best. Thank you,” said Dodd.
Excellence Award nominees
Terri Ware, Administrative Coordinator
Ashley Moore, Senior Administrative Coordinator
Carla Dodd, Grants and Contracts Manager
Tim Allgire, Senior Grants and Contracts Analyst
Johnny Moseman, Communications Specialist
Gina Wadas, Communications Associate
Rookie of the Year nominees
Sulaiman Jenkins, Director of Academic Programs
Risa Hagigal, Teaching Lab Coordinator
Watch the Whiting’s Got Talent video to see all the nominees and more. Also read the announcement by the Whiting School.
