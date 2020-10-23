Breast Cancer Awareness: October 2020

Every year in October, in countries around the world, people splash pink across clothes, banners, buildings, and just about anything to bring awareness to the annual breast cancer health campaign. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. By understanding the mechanisms of breast cancer, researchers may be able to identify preventative strategies to improve patient outcomes, which is important since about 90% of cancer related deaths happen when cancer reaches the metastatic stage. Here is a collection of some of our student and faculty researchers studying breast cancer.