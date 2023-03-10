Ashley Kiemen and Joseph Choy Recieve Teaching and Mentorship Awards

Two INBT members have received teaching and mentorship awards from the Whiting School of Engineering. These awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers and mentors and the many contributions they have made to the school for the benefit of the students and colleagues.

Ashley Kiemen, INBT associate researcher and assistant professor of pathology. received Whiting School of Engineering Award for Excellence in Mentoring. Joseph Choy, Materials Science and Engineering PhD student received George M.L. Sommerman Engineering Graduate Teaching Assistant Award.