Ashley Kiemen and Joseph Choy Recieve Teaching and Mentorship Awards
Two INBT members have received teaching and mentorship awards from the Whiting School of Engineering. These awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers and mentors and the many contributions they have made to the school for the benefit of the students and colleagues.
Ashley Kiemen, INBT associate researcher and assistant professor of pathology. received Whiting School of Engineering Award for Excellence in Mentoring. Joseph Choy, Materials Science and Engineering PhD student received George M.L. Sommerman Engineering Graduate Teaching Assistant Award.
Latest Posts
- Ashley Kiemen and Joseph Choy Recieve Teaching and Mentorship Awards March 10, 2023
- Check This Out: Researchers Design New Approach To Creating Antibody Libraries March 2, 2023
- INBT Celebrates Engineers Week February 17, 2023