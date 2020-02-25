Alumni Ever After

Levy Placone: I was a postdoc for almost three years in a collaborative industry/academia lab at GlaxoSmithKline’s Center for Translational Neuroscience at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discover Institute in San Diego. We were investigating circulating factors in neurodegeneration, and as the first member of the lab, I was tasked with setting up a lab from scratch and help develop the research plan. After the initial setup period, I mostly researched the effects of a potential therapeutic for microglia inflammatory response.

While there I realized that I enjoyed setting up the lab when I was able to review the literature and help propose a research plan, but the bench work was far less interesting. I decided life science consulting would be a good fit for my skills and interests where I could be involved in the science without doing lab work.

Placone: After I left JHU, I knew that I wanted to become a faculty member working on cancer and the bone microenvironment. However, I knew that I needed to differentiate myself from my previous work. I pivoted for my first post-doctoral position to learn more about 3D printing.

I leveraged my materials science background to develop new materials for 3D printing applications. In John Fisher’s group at the University of Maryland, I led and advised graduate students on several projects ranging from skin and vascular grafts to bone and placenta mimetics. During this time, I was awarded and F32 Training Grant from the NIH to investigate the interaction of induced pluripotent stem cell-derived endothelial cells with micropatterned substrates to aid in the development of vascular grafts.

To strengthen my expertise in stem cell work, I then moved to Adam Engler’s group at the University of California, San Diego. There I continued my work on endothelial cells derived from iPSCs, and supplemented it with work on mechanotransduction in cancer biology.