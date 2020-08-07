Michael Tsapatsis, a core faculty member at the INBT, is a specialist in materials for separations, catalysis, and reaction engineering. He and his colleagues from the University of Minnesota, where Tsapatsis is an emeritus professor, had a paper published in Nature Materials about the use of ultra-thin zeolite nanosheets to improve production efficiency of gasoline, plastics, and biofuels. Read the full story by the University of Minnesota.

Tsapatsis is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering. He is also Bloomberg Distinguished Professor and holds a joint appointment in the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.