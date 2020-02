“The INBT is a community, and like a community, everyone’s role is essential for us to be successful. We built a community of dedicated staff, faculty, students, collaborators, and supporters passionate about what the INBT strives to accomplish,” said Sharon Gerecht and Hai-Quan Mao in their Letter from the Directors in the 2019 Nano-Bio Report.¬†

The Nano-Bio report is a combination of an annual report and magazine that includes engaging stories along with data that highlights¬† the INBT’s research, education, translation, and outreach accomplishments. We thank everyone who contributed to the 2019 edition and encourage comments and feedback from readers.