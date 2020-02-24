“The INBT is a community, and like a community, everyone’s role is essential for us to be successful. We built a community of dedicated staff, faculty, students, collaborators, and supporters passionate about what the INBT strives to accomplish,” said Sharon Gerecht and Hai-Quan Mao in their Letter from the Directors in the 2019 Nano-Bio Report.

The Nano-Bio report is a combination of an annual report and magazine that includes engaging stories along with data that highlights the INBT’s research, education, translation, and outreach accomplishments. We thank everyone who contributed to the 2019 edition and encourage comments and feedback from readers.