Jordan Green Appointed Herschel L. Seder Professor in Biomedical Engineering

Jordan Green, professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, has been appointed as the Herschel L. Seder Professor in Biomedical Engineering. This endowed professorship was established in 1999 through the generosity of Herschel L. Seder. Herschel received his BA in economics from Johns Hopkins in 1939. A lifelong supporter of the university, Herschel was a member of the University Board of Trustees, SAIS Advisory Council, and the Chicago Committee for the Campaign for Johns Hopkins. He received both the Distinguished Alumnus Award (1979) and the Heritage Award (2000).

Jordan is a professor of biomedical engineering, ophthalmology, oncology, neurosurgery, materials science and engineering, and chemical and biomolecular engineering. He currently serves as the vice chair for research and translation in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and previously served as the director of the undergraduate biomedical engineering program. He is the director of the Biomaterials and Drug Delivery Lab, the founding associate director of the Translational Tissue Engineering Center, and the founding associate director of the NCBIB Johns Hopkins Translational Immunoengineering Center. He is also an associate researcher in the Institute for NanoBioTechnology.

His research focuses on the design of biotechnologies for cellular engineering. Jordan and his lab design and synthesize new biomaterials and nanoparticle systems that can deliver biomolecules such as nucleic acids, peptides, proteins, sugars, and small molecules specifically to various cell types, including cancer cells, immune cells, and stem cells. His lab works to create innovative technologies and therapeutics that can directly benefit human health.