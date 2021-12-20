Jordan Green Elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors

Jordan Green has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, a distinction that honors academic inventors who have created or facilitated outstanding inventions that have had an impact on society.

Green, a professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and director of the Biomaterials and Drug Delivery Laboratory, works within the chemistry/biology/engineering interface to answer fundamental scientific questions and to create innovative technologies and therapeutics to benefit human health. His inventions include the creation of tiny, biodegradable particles that teach the human immune system to recognize cancer cells, improvements to the time-delayed release of drugs and other therapeutic agents, and particles optimized for delivering genetic instructions to cells. Green is also an associate faculty researcher at the INBT.

Green will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the 11th Annual Meeting of the National Academy of Inventors next June in Phoenix.