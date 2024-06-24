Meet our Summer 2024 Undergraduate Student Researchers

Above photo. Top row from left to right: Alana Canty, Alana Villar, Leo Rocha Munguba, Cristiana Martinez, and Elizaveata Borroum. Middle row from left to right: Ishika Nag, Claire Hwang, Gabrielle Reynolds, and Harsha Rajkumar. Bottom row from left to right: Tanner Baughman, Ella Wallace, Emily Bubonovich, Hope Omoniyi, and Neha Shahrawat.

Every summer for 14 years, the INBT welcomes undergraduate students in the Nanotechnology for Biology and Bioengineering Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program. Students spend 10-weeks with INBT faculty and mentors heavily engaged in research projects ranging from developing cancer therapies and diagnostic tools to using regenerative engineering to heal the body. They also participate in professional development training, networking activities, and explore Baltimore and other surrounding cities.

Meet our student researchers, learn about their projects, and follow them on social media.