LaDaisha Thompson Inducted Into Bouchet Society

Ten Johns Hopkins University PhDs and postdoctoral researchers were inducted into the Edward A. Bouchet Graduate Honor Society during a ceremony on May 7.

The Bouchet Society is a network of higher education scholars who exemplify academic and personal excellence, foster environments of support, and serve as examples of scholarship, leadership, character, service, and advocacy for students and trainees in the academy. It is named after Edward Alexander Bouchet, the first African American doctoral recipient in the United States.

“We are so grateful for all you have contributed to your fields of study, your communities, and your university, and we are thrilled for all you will accomplish in the future,” said Associate Vice Provost for Graduate Diversity and Partnerships Damani Piggott. “Congratulations on this remarkable recognition.”

The society was originally co-founded by Yale University and Howard University in 2005. It currently has chapters at 19 American universities.

Among the recipients is Ladaisha Thompson. Thompson is a PhD candidate in Biomedical Engineering and at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology whose research focuses on immune aging and leveraging cell motility to predict age and frailty. While at Hopkins, Thompson has been recognized as a Vivien Thomas Scholars Initiative Fellow and an Institute for Basic Biomedical Science Directors Fellow. In 2024, she received the Diversity Ambassador Award for organizing the Hidden Curriculum symposium, an initiative that provides first-year graduate students with essential tools and resources to navigate academia. Passionate about service, mentorship, and community-building, Thompson has dedicated herself to supporting diverse students in STEM. She also has served as co-president of the Biomedical Scholars Association. She has been actively involved in community outreach efforts throughout Baltimore City, including the Baltimore Roller Coaster Contest, Baltimore Community Food Initiatives, and Science in Action, a program that brings hands-on science experiments to Baltimore City elementary students. Beyond her PhD, Thompson is committed to increasing access to science education, particularly for students from communities like her own. She aspires to take on a mentorship role as a dean at a research institution, where she can continue fostering inclusivity and supporting the next generation of scientists.

