INBT Students Among GRFP Recipients

The National Science Foundation has awarded Graduate Research Fellowships to 26 students with ties to Johns Hopkins University. They have been selected for their outstanding work in science, technology, engineering, or math fields.

The NSF Graduate Research Fellows program is the oldest graduate fellowship of its kind. Fellows receive three years of financial support in the form of an annual stipend of $34,000 and a $12,000 cost of education allowance for tuition and fees paid to the institution. They have opportunities for international research and professional development and have the freedom to conduct their own research.

The 2021 NSF Graduate Research Fellows with ties to the Johns Hopkins Institute for NanoBioTechnology are:

Habben Desta is a graduate student in the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and does research in the lab of Konstantinos Konstantopoulos, INBT core faculty member. She received her BS in nanoscale engineering from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Siddharth Iyer is a senior undergraduate researcher in the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and researcher in the Johns Hopkins Institute for NanoBioTechnology. He does research with Hai-Quan Mao, INBT associate director and core faculty member.

See the full story and Johns Hopkins recipient list on the Hub.