INBT Student Among Siebel Scholar Recipient

Image caption: The 2025 class of Siebel Scholars from Johns Hopkins University are (from left) Jieneng Chen, Denis Routkevitch, Anastasia Georgiou, Fangchi Shao, and Benjamin Killeen

Fangchi Shao is one of five Johns Hopkins student named a 2025 Siebel Scholars, an honor that recognizes students in bioengineering fields for exemplary achievement in academia, research, and leadership.

Since its founding in 2000, the Siebel Scholarship has been awarded to 80 Johns Hopkins graduate students. Each year, around 100 scholars are selected from leading graduate schools to join a community of nearly 2,000 researchers, scholars, and entrepreneurs. Recipients receive a $35,000 award to support their final year of studies. Additionally, they are invited to attend annual conferences to discuss global issues alongside heads of state, scientists, and other experts seeking solutions to the world’s most complex and pressing problems.

Fangchi Shao is a PhD candidate in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, working under Professor Jeff Wang, core researcher at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and professor of mechanical engineering. His research focuses on developing micro and nanoengineering technologies to advance high throughput screening, disease diagnosis, and nanomedicine manufacturing. His work has resulted in 10 first/co-first-authored publications (five journal articles and five conference proceedings) and 19 presentations. Shao has received prestigious awards, such as C.M. Ho Best Paper Award at IEEE NEMS 2020 and CHEMINAS Young Researcher Poster Award at MicroTAS 2022 and holds a patent for a novel sample-to-microfluidic interface. Beyond research, Shao is actively involved in community leadership, serving as vice president of the JHU Chinese Students and Scholars Association and director of BME EDGE and JHGCC. He organizes alumni sharing sessions and disseminates over 50 original educational articles, garnering over 200,000 views. Shao is also dedicated to mentoring and guiding BME graduate students in securing internships and navigating career pathways.

Read the full story about all recipients on the Hub.