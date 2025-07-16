INBT Staff Nominated for Whiting Staff Awards

The Whiting School of Engineering’s annual Staff Recognition Awards provide an opportunity to recognize the hardworking and talented staff who advance WSE’s mission, demonstrate superior leadership, and motivate and inspire those around them. Faculty, students, and staff are encourage to highlight the achievements of their staff colleagues and celebrate their outstanding performance.

Two Institute for NanoBioTechnology staff members were nominated and recognized at the staff awards luncheon on July 9. Risa Hagigal, Teaching Lab Coordinator, was nominated for an Excellence Award, and Kasey Betush, Grants and Contracts Manager, was nominated for Rookie of the Year.

Watch the video to see all the nominees and more.