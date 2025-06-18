INBT Researchers Among 2025 Discovery Award Recipients

What if faculty across Johns Hopkins University could uncover the neural mechanisms behind mosquito attraction to blood, develop scalable interventions to address maternal obesity and postpartum depression, or harness AI-powered 3D simulations to detect hazards in healthcare settings?

These are just three of the 39 multidisciplinary endeavors that are now funded through Johns Hopkins’ Discovery Awards program. Each project team comprises members from at least two JHU entities who aim to solve a complex problem and expand the horizons of knowledge.

Altogether, the winning project teams—chosen from 274 proposals—include 150 individuals representing 12 Johns Hopkins entities.

“With this year’s Discovery Awards, we reaffirm our commitment to Johns Hopkins researchers and scholars whose pathbreaking interdisciplinary investigations have the potential to change our world for the better,” said Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels. “I am thrilled to see what is possible as our innovative and collaborative faculty unite their expertise across our entire institution to save lives and build a healthier, safer society.”

The Discovery Awards program was announced in early 2015, as was the Catalyst Awards program for early-career researchers. Together the two programs represent an $85 million commitment by university leadership, in tandem with deans and directors of JHU’s divisions, to faculty-led research.

The Discovery Awards are intended to spark new interactions among investigators across the university rather than to support established projects. Teams can apply for up to $150,000 to explore a new area of collaborative work with special emphasis on preparing for an externally funded large-scale grant or cooperative agreement.

“At Johns Hopkins, we know our greatest strength lies in our collective commitment to discovery and impact,” said Provost Ray Jayawardhana. “By seeding cross-cutting partnerships that draw on the extraordinary talents of our faculty, the Discovery Awards promise to accelerate innovation and unlock the transformative potential at the intersection of disciplines. We are delighted to support this year’s recipients as they forge ambitious collaborations to address pressing questions.”

This year, the Discovery Awards Program partnered with the Data Science & AI Institute, OneNeuro Initiative, and Ralph O’Connor Sustainable Energy Institute to award additional seed funding to related projects. Awarded teams include faculty from biology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, physics & astronomy, and research & exploratory development.

The Discovery-funded project “Ultrasound Elastography and ECM Modulation for Glaucoma Diagnosis and Treatment” brings together experts in ophthalmology, biomedical engineering, and soft tissue biomechanics to reimagine how glaucoma is detected and treated. The team is pioneering a noninvasive method to measure optic nerve head stiffness—an early marker of disease progression—with the goal of catching glaucoma before irreversible damage occurs. In parallel, the researchers are exploring how targeted changes to the eye’s extracellular matrix could protect vision and complement existing therapies. Their findings will feed into sophisticated 3D models that simulate how the eye responds to pressure and treatment. By combining advanced imaging, precision therapies, and predictive modeling, the team hopes to open new doors for earlier, more personalized care for glaucoma patients.

“The Discovery Award program builds on Johns Hopkins’ distinctive culture of collaboration to advance bold, cross-disciplinary research,” said Denis Wirtz, vice provost for research. “This year’s awardees represent the very best of our faculty’s creativity and ambition, with proposals that push boundaries and bring together expertise from across the university.”

INBT recipients include:

3D Spatial and in vivo Interrogation of the Vital Role of Stroma in Mortality in Acral Lentiginous Melanoma – Ashley Kiemen (Medicine), Vito Rebecca (Public Health) & Joel Sunshine (Medicine)

An Integrative Approach for Neoantigen Discovery from Liquid Biopsies – Soojung Hur (Engineering), Thomas Pisanic (Engineering), Rachel Karchin (Engineering), Cesar Santa-Maria (Medicine) & Leslie Cope (Medicine)

Developing Diagnostic and Targeted Treatment Strategies for Glaucoma – Bryce Chiang (Medicine), Amir Manbachi (Engineering), Thao (Vicky) Nguyen (Engineering) & Harry Quigley (Medicine)

Development of a Novel Therapeutic for the Treatment of Dosage Disorders – Jeff Coller (Medicine), Hai-Quan Mao (Engineering) & Richard Huganir (Medicine/Arts & Sciences)

Engineering an Antibody-drug Conjugate with an Oncolytic Peptide Payload to Treat Colorectal Cancer – Aleksander Popel (Medicine), Jamie Spangler (Engineering) & Eric Christenson (Medicine)

Exposome Dashboard for Precision Medicine: Integrating Environmental and Health Data for Personalized Healthcare – Fenna Sille (Public Health), Lesliam Quiros Alcala (Public Health), Kate Fitzgerald (Medicine), Thomas Hartung (Public Health), Ana Rule (Public Health), Kirsten Koehler (Public Health), Peter DeCarlo (Engineering) & Thomas Pisanic (Engineering)

Malaria Parasite Biomarker Discovery and Protein Engineering to Design a Better Rapid Diagnostic Test – Jane Carlton (Public Health), Jamie Spangler (Engineering) & Yuka Manabe (Medicine)

Unleashing the Alpha-Tiger for Radiopharmaceutical Therapy of Cancer – Zaver Bhujwalla (Medicine), Hai-Quan Mao (Engineering), Dmitri Artemov (Medicine), Sangeeta Ray (Medicine) & Jiefu Jin (Medicine)

Story by the Johns Hopkins University Hub. The full list of recipients and their projects is available on the Office of the Vice Provost for Research website.