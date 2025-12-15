Biomedical Engineer Jamie Spangler Receives President’s Frontier Award

“Jamie, the cross-cutting interdisciplinary methods that you pioneered at the intersection of structural biophysics, biomolecular engineering, and translational immunology have already accomplished so much,” Daniels said. “Your work represents not just a single breakthrough, but an inflection point in the way we understand and treat complex diseases. One that stands to give us the ability to rewire the human immune system, to resist and even reverse disease processes. … [Your innovations] are not only defining the field of molecular immunoengineering with your colleagues, but they are truly helping us chart new pathways to Hopkins’ founding goal: bringing the benefits of discovery to the world.”

Added Ted DeWeese, dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine: “It is so fabulous to know someone like you who embodies what I think are the best attributes of Hopkins, and that long arc of history to get to today is wonderful. … Immunology is one of the key future pieces of this institution and of science more broadly … and you are right at the forefront with your colleagues in doing it. I can’t actually wait to see what is next.”

Spangler was completely stunned by the award—and by the arrival of her mother, who had avoided any suspicion by switching her phone’s location to a spare device in Chicago.

The President’s Frontier Award was launched in 2015 thanks to a generous gift from trustee Louis J. Forester, A&S ’82, SAIS ’83. Past winners include trauma surgeon Joseph Sakran in 2024 and Indigeneous health researcher Melissa Walls in 2023.

Spangler joins their ranks with more than 70 publications and 13 patents under her belt, as well as industry uptake of her lab’s technologies. Her innovations have also influenced real-world pharmaceutical research and development, with one of her autoimmune patents licensed for drug development.

Beyond her scientific contributions, Spangler is also a respected teacher, mentor, and leader who regularly gives back to the Baltimore community through STEM education programs.

After the surprise, several of Spangler’s peers gave toasts in her honor, including Professor Jennifer Elisseeff, who leads JHU’s Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

“It really brings me back to the beginning, … scheming of how I was going to get Jamie here at Hopkins,” Elisseeff said. “It was tough competition. And so I was there in the lobby telling her how Hopkins is the best place to be and you’re going to love it and all the great collaborations and its great, great researchers. And still to this day, when I travel, people will say, ‘You got Jamie. We had an offer for her!'”

When asked, Spangler said she will use the funding to continue her lab’s immunoengineering research.

“This is such a critical time to be supporting science and to be supporting translation, especially in the protein engineering field,” Spangler said. “I really, really hope to be able to use this money to further the translation of our discoveries and bring those to people, bring those to society, and just bring those to the world.”

Story by Claire Goudreau for the Johns Hopkins Hub.