Two Hopkins professors receive Hartwell Individual Biomedical Research Award

Two Whiting School faculty members have won 2019 Hartwell Individual Biomedical Research Awards. The Memphis-based Hartwell Foundation awards this annual prize to researchers from top institutions with the best proposals for early-stage, innovative, and cutting-edge biomedical research to benefit children.

Rebecca Schulman (pictured top left), associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, won for her proposal “Correcting Arrhythmia in Beating Heart Cells with DNA Nanotubes”.

Soojung Claire Hur (pictured top right), Clare Boothe Luce Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, won for her proposal “Microfluidic Platform to Isolate and Load Exosomes with Therapeutic Molecules”.

Each award provides $100,000 in research support for three years.

