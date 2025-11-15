Jonathan Schneck Speaks at Embassy of Sweden to Honor 2025 Nobel Prize Laureates

Jonathan Schneck, affiliate research at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and professor of pathology, oncology, and medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, was invited to speak at the Embassy of Sweden in the United States to honor the 2025 Nobel Prize Laureates. Schneck discussed the importance of this years award in the Physiology and Medicine category given to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi. The group made discoveries about peripheral immune tolerance to prevent the immune system from the body. Schneck, who studies T cells and pioneered the development of artificial white blood cells, called artificial antigen-presenting cells, which show promise in training the immune systems to fight diseases such as cancer, explained how their discovery addressed important issues studying immunology and that potential impact it will make on designing therapies for autoimmune disorders and cancer.