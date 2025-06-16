Johns Hopkins Research Showcased at Hopkins on the Hill Event

Jude Phillip, core researcher at the Institute for NanoBioTechnology and assistant professor of biomedical engineering, and his chemical and biomolecular engineering PhD student, Nico Macaluso, were in attendance at the Johns Hopkins University’s Hopkins on the Hill event to showcase their federally-funded research for members of Congress and their staff.

As America’s first research university, Johns Hopkins has long been on the cutting edge of science, explained Johns Hopkins Provost Ray Jayawardhana.

“Hopkins on the Hill showcases the extraordinary impact research universities have on the nation by driving discovery and innovation in service of the public good,” he said. “Johns Hopkins is enormously proud that our researchers continue to break new ground so that the Americans can lead healthier, safer, and more rewarding lives.”

Phillip and Macalusco featured their research, supported by the National Institutes of Health, Aging Insights Through AI-Driven Imaging. As an overarching theme, the lab studies “why people age differently and why some are more prone to developing aging-associated diseases.” Through interdisciplinary approaches that combine experiments with AI and machine learning, imaging-based technology is developed to investigate how cell behaviors can serve as sensors or biomarkers of health, disease, and transitions from health to disease. The long-term goal is to engineer resilience and health in humans by targeting defective properties of aging cells.

“Hopkins has been the nation’s leader in federally funded university research for the past 45 years. In that time, our researchers have made significant advancements in medicine, public health, artificial intelligence, education, space exploration, and more. They have saved countless lives, strengthened the American economy, and expanded our understanding of the universe. But without federal investment into research, tomorrow’s scientific and medical discoveries are at risk,” said Denis Wirtz, Johns Hopkins Vice Provost for Research and INBT core researcher.

Read the full story and projects showcased at the event on the Johns Hopkins University Hub.