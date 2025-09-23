Johns Hopkins No. 7 in ‘U.S. News’ Best Colleges rankings

Johns Hopkins University ranks No. 7 among national universities, according to the latest list of the nation’s best colleges for undergraduates published by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual list, released today, showed the university tied with three other schools at No. 7: Duke University, Northwestern University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Johns Hopkins has claimed a spot among the nation’s top 10 universities each year since 2019 and has been among the top 20 in all but one year since U.S. News launched its rankings in the 1980s. By incorporating metrics like graduation rates, student indebtedness, and post-graduate earnings, the rankings highlight colleges that excel in areas such as value, social mobility, and teaching as well as within the academic disciplines of business, computer science, engineering, nursing, economics, and psychology.

Johns Hopkins ranked No. 6 nationally for low levels of student debt for the second year in a row, a reflection of the impact of a transformative $1.8 billion gift from philanthropist, business leader, and Johns Hopkins alumnus Michael R. Bloomberg to support undergraduate financial aid. The funds have helped to cut the average Hopkins graduate’s federal loan debt in half since the donation was made in 2018. U.S. News also ranked Hopkins No. 12 for value, based on a combination of academic quality and net cost of attendance.

For the second year in a row, Hopkins ranked No. 10 for innovation. In undergraduate research/creative projects, Hopkins jumped three places to No. 9, reflecting the school’s commitment to providing students with ample opportunities to participate in projects outside the classroom. Over 90% of Hopkins undergraduates participate in at least one research experience during their time at the university, and students average 6 to 10 hours per week on their research endeavors, according to the Hopkins Office for Undergraduate Research.

JHU is also included among a list of schools with the best undergraduate classroom experience, ranking among the top colleges and universities for its undergraduate teaching, based on a survey of academics asked to name the schools they believe have faculty with a remarkably strong commitment to undergraduate scholars. Johns Hopkins also moved up 17 places in the rankings for social mobility, a measure of institutions enrolling and graduating large proportions of students who are awarded Pell Grants.

U.S. News recognized Hopkins as a national leader in several academic disciplines at the undergraduate level. The university is tied for No. 1 in biomedical engineering, tied at No. 4 in biocomputer/bioinformatics/biotechnology, and No. 20 in artificial intelligence. U.S. News ranks graduate disciplines separately each spring.

Whiting School Undergraduate rankings:

No. 1 (tied) in biomedical engineering

No. 13 in engineering

No. 16 (tied) in computer science

No. 20 in artificial intelligence

No. 20 (tied) in materials engineering

No. 23 in mechanical engineering

No. 24 in chemical engineering

No. 24 (tied) in computer engineering

This year’s rankings were calculated using 17 measures of academic quality to evaluate nearly 1,700 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree–granting institutions. These statistics reflect educational excellence and graduate outcomes as well as considerations that vary person to person, like campus culture, strength in specific majors, and financial aid offered.

Story by the Johns Hopkins Hub.