Jamie Spangler Wins Two Awards for Early Career Contributions

Jamie Spangler, the William R. Brody Faculty Scholar and an associate professor of biomedical engineering and chemical and biomolecular engineering, was awarded a Protein Science Young Investigator Award and the American Society for Engineering Education’s (ASEE) Curtis W. McGraw Research Award.

The Protein Science Young Investigator Award, sponsored by Wiley, recognizes scientists within their first eight years of an independent career who have made an important contribution to the study of proteins. Spangler will be recognized at The Protein Society’s annual symposium in June.

The Curtis W. McGraw Research Award recognizes outstanding early achievements by young engineering college research workers and encourages the continuance of such productivity. The annual award, sponsored by the Engineering Research Council (ERC) with the assistance of the McGraw-Hill Book Company, was presented at the ERC Annual Conference in March 2025.

Spangler’s work as a pioneering investigator in protein engineering is defining the field of molecular immunoengineering by designing new technologies to interrogate and manipulate the immune system at the protein level. She is developing and leveraging cutting-edge tools to elucidate molecular mechanisms underlying immune activity and engineer new categories of protein therapeutics.

Story by the Department of Biomedical Engineering.