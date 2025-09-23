INBT Students Among 2026 Siebel Scholar Recipients

Five Johns Hopkins doctoral students have been named 2026 Siebel Scholars, an honor that recognizes students in bioengineering fields for exemplary achievement in academia, research, and leadership.

Since its founding in 2000, the Siebel Scholarship has been awarded to over 80 Johns Hopkins graduate students. Each year, around 100 scholars are selected from leading graduate schools to join a community of nearly 2,000 researchers, scholars, and entrepreneurs. Recipients receive a $35,000 award to support their final year of studies. Additionally, they are invited to attend annual conferences to discuss global issues alongside heads of state, scientists, and other experts seeking solutions to the world’s most complex and pressing problems.

The 2026 Siebel Scholars with ties to the Johns Hopkins Institute for NanoBioTechnology include Yining Zhu, André Forjaz, and Jessica Lorraine.