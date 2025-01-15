After Ceramic Engineering, Tanaya Roy Finds Home in Cell Signaling Research

Tanaya Roy did not imagine she would be researching cell membrane receptors during her undergraduate studies in ceramic engineering. In fact, she was first interested in pursuing a fashion career rather than an engineering one. But when the admission deadline for fashion school and engineering school fell on the same date, she had to make a choice.

At first, she questioned her engineering pursuits as she didn’t find the enjoyment she was looking for. But during her studies, she pursued electives in biomaterials engineering that sparked an interest to pursue a master’s degree. During this time, Roy researched biomaterials used in drug delivery and regenerative engineering. She found this research intriguing, and it sparked a curiosity to learn what was happening on the molecular level that determined how cells behaved.

Roy, now a fifth year PhD student in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, is working with her mentor, Kalina Hristova, core researcher at the Institute of NanoBioTechnology and professor of materials science and engineering, to answer fundamental questions about the dynamics and function of cell membrane proteins, which can hopefully lead to improved drug development.

What are the challenges to studying membrane protein receptors?

Membrane proteins are challenging to study because they are insoluble in water. They are often extracted from the plasma membrane, purified, and then reconstituted into models for mechanistic studies. However, these models do not mimic the native environment in which the proteins reside in the cell. Proteins are part of a larger, complex system with many factors that influence their behaviors that we can’t observe if they are outside their native environment. Therefore, studying extracted proteins won’t accurately represent their real functions.

What are you doing to try to overcome these challenges?

In the Hristova lab, we study membrane proteins in live cells without extracting, purifying, or changing their native environment. To do this, our approach involves implementing imaging techniques, specifically fluorescent techniques. We attach fluorescent tags to proteins to observe them in the plasma membrane under microscopes. I use advanced fluorescence fluctuations techniques to study epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) proteins and fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) proteins.

What do you find interesting about your research?

The membrane proteins I study cause many diseases if they have mutations. For example, a single amino acid mutation on fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) is responsible for 98% of dwarfism cases. The mutation disrupts bone growth during early development. Similarly, a single site mutation to the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is attributed to many non-small cell lung cancer cases. I want to understand how these mutations can affect the dynamics and function of membrane proteins.

Additionally, our lab collaborates with researchers that are testing drugs at various stages. While the effects of these drugs can be observed in clinical trials, the mechanisms of what is happening at a molecular level are not quite known. We are trying to understand the underlying mechanisms of how these drugs work. Such information can really help drug developers fine-tune their pharmaceuticals to patient needs.

What was the adjustment like for you to move from studying ceramic engineering to biological research?

There was a bit of a learning curve when I made the transition to biological research from a non-biology field. A huge step was adjusting to the speed at which you can do your research. I used to study and work with materials used for high temperature applications, such as in aeronautics, where you can do research at a faster pace. But biological research is different. Essentially, you can only move as fast as your cells grow. The preparation and execution time for biological experiments is also longer. You cannot speed up the process that much.

Also, seeing positive results can take longer. In the beginning, you spend a lot of time optimizing your experimental designs because 50% of your experiments just don’t work. That’s not uncommon, but it is hard to keep your enthusiasm going and to stay motivated when your experiments are not working and you can’t speed up the process. But eventually, patience pays off.

When you are not doing research, what do you do in your spare time?

When I can find the time, I like to follow the stock market, economics, and geopolitics. I also watch a lot of documentaries and try to travel at least every two months, even if it’s just on the weekends to go hiking.